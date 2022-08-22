Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash

A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.

According to the victim, they were threatened with a gun.

Deputies located one of the suspect’s vehicles and initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit traveled southbound on Highway 99 into King County, where the vehicle crashed in the 13000 block of Aurora Avenue.

A K9 track located three suspects and they were taken into custody, with no serious injuries to anyone involved.

The King County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.