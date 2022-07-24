Armed robbery in Kansas ends in rollover crash that injures two, including a KHP trooper

An armed robbery at a Hays Dollar General store on Sunday morning led to a police pursuit, a rollover crash and injuries for a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper and a woman.

A 911 call about a robbery at the Dollar General, 1208 E. 27th St. in Hays, came in around 10:40 a.m. The cashier told authorities that a man with a gun had robbed the store and left, according to a Facebook post on the Hays Police Department’s social media account.

No one was injured during the robbery. Officers began searching the area.

Authorities learned that three suspects had left in a black Ford Ranger. An alert about the Ranger was sent out around 12:09 p.m., and a KHP lieutenant soon spotted it at a Sonic in Oakley. A vehicle pursuit began, the post says.

During the pursuit, the Ranger headed west in the eastbound lanes on U.S. 70. The trooper performed a TVI maneuver and “both vehicles rolled. A TVI maneuver is a controlled used of force using a patrol vehicle to end a pursuit.

The trooper and and a woman in the Ranger received minor injuries. The woman was taken to a hospital. Two men in the Ranger were taken to the Ellis County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, according to the social media post.

It’s unclear if the trooper was taken to a hospital.

A gun and other evidence that police think was used in the robbery was “discarded from the suspect vehicle during the pursuit. These items were located along the highway and have been recovered,” the post said.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.