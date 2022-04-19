Armed robbery at Modesto hair salon injures employee, results in arrest

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected in an armed robbery at a Modesto hair salon Tuesday morning.

An employee at TK Salon at 1765 Crows Landing Road reported that a masked man armed with a knife entered the salon around 10:30 a.m. and demanded cash, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz said there were two employees in the business at the time and no customers. The suspect approached one of the employees from behind and pulled her to the ground, causing her minor injury. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving the area in a BMW, according to the release.

The employee provided dispatchers with a description of the suspect and his vehicle, which was located about 30 minutes later parked in the area of Dallas Street and Whitmore Avenue, about a mile from the salon. Schwartz said the suspect had gone to a friend’s house in the area. He tried to flee when deputies arrived but was quickly apprehended.

The suspect was identified as Armando Calderon Ayala, 29, of Modesto. He admitted to deputies that he was involved in the robbery, according to the press release.

Ayala was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of armed robbery, with his bail set at $50,000.