Armed robbery prompts Saturday lockdown at KSU

Dec. 12—Armed robbers at Kennesaw State University's Kennesaw campus prompted an alert Saturday telling students and staff to take shelter and lock their doors and windows.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, which was reported at a campus residence hall, according to university spokeswoman Tammy Demel.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the university issued an alert recommending those on its campus lock their doors and windows.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the university said on social media the threat had passed.

"Law enforcement officials have determined that the suspects fled the area," Demel said in a news release after students and staff were told they could resume normal operations. "There is no threat to campus at this time."

The news release did not specify at which residence hall the suspects had been reported nor the weapon they had been armed with.

A spokesperson for the Cobb police department said Cobb police had not responded to any incidents at KSU, and referred questions to university police.

Kennesaw police also referred questions to the university, whose police force is independent of the city's.