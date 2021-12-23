Armed Robbery + Rabid Skunk: Central Jersey Today
Hello, Central Jersey readers. Here are a few stories you might not want to miss today:
5 New York Teens Charged With Armed Robbery In Metuchen: Five New York teens were arrested and charged with robbery in Metuchen on Tuesday, Metuchen Police said Thursday.
Captured Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Mercer County: On Wednesday, West Windsor reported that a sick skunk found by a resident had tested positive for rabies.
Prosecutor Investigates Hillsborough School Finances: The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and the Hillsborough Police are now involved in the school district's finances after Business Administrator Aiman Mahmoud abruptly resigned on Monday, according to reports.
Amid Rising COVID Cases, Mercer County Provides Free Testing: With COVID-19 cases on the rise in New Jersey this holiday season, County Executive Brian M Hughes has teamed up with the New Jersey Department of Health to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents.
This article originally appeared on the Princeton Patch