STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office reported an armed robbery occurred Sunday night at an unnamed business in the county, a press release said.

The armed robbery took place in the 1000 block of Jefferson Highway shortly after 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then exited the business and was last seen fleeing the area on foot wearing black shoes, khaki-colored cargo pants, a heavy jacket, a green bandana and a black toboggan, the release said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking that all businesses and residents in the area check any surveillance cameras for footage related to this incident. If you live in one of the areas listed below, please check to see if you have any footage available.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

1000 Block of Jefferson Highway

Haggerty Lane

Bobby’s Way

Red Sunset Lane

Royal Drive

Myer’s Corner

Gosnell Crossing

Sheriff Donald Smith said his agency typically doesn't list the locations of businesses that have been victimized by crime because he doesn't want to negatively impact their business.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Augusta County School Board candidate forum set for Monday night

When is peak foliage? Plus, ShenCab, Uniontown walk, lane closures: THE DIGEST

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Armed robbery reported in Augusta County