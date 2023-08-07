Armed robbery reported at Belk in Southpark on Friday

Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Belk in Southpark on Friday.

According to the police report, the two suspects carried various childrens clothes past all points of sale without purchasing the items.

When an employee tried to stop them, one of the suspects reportedly showed their gun.

The employee felt threatened and let the suspects leave with the clothes.

The police report did not disclose how much the stolen clothes were worth.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

