Armed robbery reported at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia

WSOCTV.com News Staff
An armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at Eastridge Mall, the Gastonia Police Department tweeted.

The robber reportedly used a handgun during the crime.

The police department said at 7:15 p.m. that there was a heavy law enforcement presence at the mall.

No injuries have been reported.

There was no word on any arrests.

The mall closed at 7 p.m. so it was not put under lockdown, said Steve Stout, mall manager.

