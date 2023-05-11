Armed robbery reported at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia

An armed robbery was reported Wednesday night at Eastridge Mall, the Gastonia Police Department tweeted.

The robber reportedly used a handgun during the crime.

ALSO READ: 17-year-old charged for shooting outside Eastridge Mall that left 3 hurt, police say

The police department said at 7:15 p.m. that there was a heavy law enforcement presence at the mall.

No injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING Gastonia Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a store in Eastridge Mall. Police say the suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun. No one was injured, according to police. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/a8kVW9fGy2 — Coleman J. Montgomery (@colemanreports) May 11, 2023

There was no word on any arrests.

The mall closed at 7 p.m. so it was not put under lockdown, said Steve Stout, mall manager.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Gastonia police share events leading up to Eastridge Mall shooting