Armed robbery reported at Merced gas station off East Main Street

Merced police are seeking assistance from the public in locating the person who robbed a Chevron gas station at 655 E. Main St. early Tuesday morning.

According to a department news release, police responded to the scene just before 3:30 a.m.. Police said the assailant pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the cash from the register.

The robber then fled on foot toward East Main Street, the release said.

Few details are available about the suspect, although images of the robber were captured on a surveillance camera.

That person was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask, and the only visible feature was his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alejandro Arias at (209) 385-6905 or by email at ariasa@cityofmerced.org. The department’s anonymous tipline is 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also been made at the Crime Stoppers website.



