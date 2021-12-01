Armed robbery reported at Merced hotel, according to police

Merced police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred at hotel earlier this month.

At about 6 p.m. Nov. 20, Merced police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the FairBridge Inn and Suites, located at 1199 Motel Drive in Merced, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Police said a 40-year-old woman, believed to be a front desk clerk at the hotel, reported that a man armed with a long barrel firearm took money from her purse and from the business. The woman also reported her cell hone was taken.

According to Foster, the woman described the suspect as a large man wearing a black ski mask, black sweater and black pants.

Merced police said the hotel reported potentially as much as a couple thousand dollars was stolen, but the exact amount is unknown.

The victim did not report any injuries. According to Foster, police were not able to locate any video of the incident as the hotel’s video surveillance system stopped working just prior to the reported robbery.

Foster said an officer reviewed some video footage prior to the incident and located a short clip with footage of a person matching the suspect’s description on the property, but no weapon was visible. According to police, there were no additional witnesses to the robbery.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6912.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.