Armed robbery reported at Mitchell's Easy Come & Easy Go, two arrested

Nov. 18—Two suspects were arrested Thursday afternoon minutes after an armed robbery was reported at a nearby convenience store.

Mitchell Police received a 911 call at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday reporting two individuals wielding guns had just robbed the Easy Come & Easy Go gas station at the corner of Sanborn Boulevard and Fifth Avenue.

The caller said the two suspects had threatened to shoot them, and indicated that one weapon may have been discharged.

Minutes later, police arrested two suspects near the intersection of Edmunds Street and Fourth Avenue, just two blocks southwest of Easy Come & Easy Go.

Greg Oliver, a resident near where the two suspects were taken into custody, said he was inside his house cooking dinner when he and his daughter heard the call go over the scanner. When they looked outside, they saw two individuals running who appeared to be holding firearms.

"I don't know if they were real guns or BB guns," Oliver said. "Still, the threat is there."

Oliver said his daughter works at Freedom and had seen the two suspects at her gas station.

After putting the pieces together, they called police to update them on the suspects' whereabouts.

The suspects were arrested fewer than 10 minutes after the alleged robbery. They were in possession of multiple shopping bags at the time they were apprehended.

Police secured two objects into their vehicles in brown paper bags labeled "evidence." It is unclear what evidence they were handling.

The suspects were taken to Mitchell Police Division station for further questioning. A call to the Mitchell Police Division was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Mitchell Republic for more.