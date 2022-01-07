Armed robbery reported near Santa Rita; San Angelo police searching for person who fled in ski mask

San Angelo police are investigating an armed robbery at a real estate office on Jan. 7, 2022.

SAN ANGELO — Police are searching for a person after an armed robbery was reported in the 2800 block of West Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo, according to police scanner traffic.

About 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, dispatch reported a suspect with a gun had been at an "armed robbery" at a real estate office near the Santa Rita and College Hills neighborhoods by Kiwanis Park.

Police are searching for a person about 5-foot-9 who was wearing all black, including a ski mask.

If someone sees this suspect, do not approach. Call police at 325-657-4315.

At about 12:25 p.m., Angelo State University Police sent out a social media post advising the public about the possible armed robbery.

"The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on foot. ...Should you see anyone matching that description close or on campus, please immediately call 911," the social media post stated.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo police searching for armed robber, what we know: