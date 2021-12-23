An armed robbery was reported in State College on Halloween. A man made it up, police say

A man who claimed he was the victim of an armed robbery at a bus station in State College was accused Thursday of filing a false report.

Brooks Shay, 40, falsely told borough police officers a man entered the Fullington bus station adjacent to Penn State’s flagship campus, struck him with a pistol, stole money from the register and fled. He blamed the phony Halloween attack on a Black man.

He was evaluated at Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries that police described in October as not life-threatening.

A detective reviewed video of the reported robbery, but did not see anyone running from the bus station, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The video instead showed a man carrying a bag to Shay’s vehicle less than 10 minutes before he called 911. Police estimated about $620 was stolen. Charges filed Monday against the man were withdrawn.

A defense lawyer for Shay, of Spring Township, was not listed.

The reported robbery prompted Penn State police to issue two emergency alerts, one of which said “Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still.” The alerts were required because the robbery was reported adjacent to campus, police later tweeted.

He was charged with one misdemeanor count each of false alarms to agencies of public safety and false reports to law enforcement. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.