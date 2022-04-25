Armed robbery reported at Staunton business

The Goldfish Game Room in Staunton on North Augusta Street.

STAUNTON — Police said a business in Staunton was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to a press release.

The Staunton Police Department said the Goldfish Game Room, located at 2303-C N. Augusta St. on the city's north end, reported the armed robbery at about 11:45 p.m.

Police said a man brandishing a handgun entered the business, which was closed at the time, while it was being cleaned. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, police said.

The Goldfish Game Room appears to be a business that offers electronic skill games.

According to GamblingSites.org, a skill game is similar to traditional slots, but can be more skill-based. Skill games can feature spinning reels, paylines and a high degree of chance but do require some strategy, the site said.

Police said the investigation into the Sunday night robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

