Armed robbery reported at Staunton store on Grubert Avenue
STAUNTON — An armed robbery was reported Friday night at a Staunton business, police said.
The robbery took place at the Jiffee Mart, located at 806 Grubert Avenue.
The Staunton Police Department said a man with a handgun entered the store at about 10 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of money, a press release said. Police said the suspect was wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.
Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Armed robbery reported at Staunton store on Grubert Avenue