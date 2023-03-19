Armed robbery reported at Staunton store on Grubert Avenue

STAUNTON — An armed robbery was reported Friday night at a Staunton business, police said.

The robbery took place at the Jiffee Mart, located at 806 Grubert Avenue.

The Staunton Police Department said a man with a handgun entered the store at about 10 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of money, a press release said. Police said the suspect was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

