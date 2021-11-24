Armed robbery reported Tuesday night at Merced convenience store

Police are attempting to identify a man accused of robbing a south Merced convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday.

At about 8:45 p.m., Merced police received a report of an armed robbery at Jessi’s Market, located at 110 East 13th Street, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect was described as wearing dark clothing including a blue hoodie, a mask and gloves.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money and entered a vehicle, possibly a gray Toyota, according to Foster.

No injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and reviewing video surveillance from the business and nearby locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.