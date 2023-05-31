Armed robbery reported at Waynesboro store

WAYNESBORO — Police are looking for a suspect who pulled an armed robbery at a Waynesboro store early Tuesday morning.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Waynesboro Police Department said an armed man entered a Speedway store at 2601 W. Main St.

Police said the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information concerning the armed robbery, they are asked to contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

