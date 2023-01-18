WAYNESBORO — Police said an armed man entered a Waynesboro business Saturday night.

The Waynesboro Police Department said the man, armed with a handgun, walked into the Tobacco and Vape shop at 9:43 p.m. in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive and robbed the business.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and items, police said.

If anyone has any information concerning this armed robbery, contact Detective Michael Dozier at (540) 942-6786 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Armed robbery reported at Waynesboro vape shop