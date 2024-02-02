Armed robbery of smokeshop under investigation in Rock Hill, police say

The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating an armed robbery business late Thursday night.

Police said the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. at Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery on Cherry Road.

At the store, police were told that three males entered the business with a gun and told everyone inside to get down onto the ground.

One of the males then approached the counter with the gun and ordered the clerk to give him the money in the register.

The other suspects also took merchandise on the shelves, as well as cell phones from people who had been shopping in the store. The suspects then fled the store on foot, according to police.

Police said each suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.

