Armed robbery on South Circle Drive, suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night on Jan. 27 for armed robbery.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call in a business on the 600 block of South Circle Drive near Airport Road.

A man, later identified as Alexander Meza-Pelayo, allegedly approached four men with a handgun and then stole items from a victim. CSPD said officers were able to locate Meza-Pelayo and take him into custody.

