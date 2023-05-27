Armed robbery in the Spring Park area leads to one person taken to the hospital

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot in 2900 Spring Park Road.

When JSO arrived, a man in his 20s was being transported to the hospital for being shot in the leg.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As JSO investigated, they believe it was an attempted armed robbery.

Two adult male victims were in the parking lot of an apartment complex when a Hispanic male wearing a black mask and black clothing armed with a handgun demanded their money. The two victims refused to comply with the suspect and fled on foot. The suspect began shooting and struck one victim, and the other victim was able to hide until police arrived.

Robbery and Violent Crimes Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Suspects on the loose after San Jose armed robbery; fled the scene on motorcycle

Read: FHP finds and arrests driver who they say hit and killed motorcyclist on Beach Boulevard

Read: Shooting at hotel on Youngerman Circle sends one person to the hospital

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.