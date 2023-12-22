Armed robbery in St. Charles leads to police pursuit, crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Armed robbery suspects led police on a multi-county pursuit from St. Charles to south St. Louis City on Thursday.
The ordeal began shortly after 8 p.m. at a Phillips 66 in the 2200 block of North 3rd Street in St. Charles.
Two people entered the store and one of the individuals tried to steal a 6-pack of beer. When the clerk confronted them over the drinks, one of the suspects pulled a gun.
City officials saw bodycam footage after police SUV crashed into bar – Source
The suspects sped off in a Dodge Charger.
St. Louis County police were notified of the theft, saw the vehicle, and began a pursuit.
The chase went through north county into south St. Louis.
The Charger eventually crashed into a police vehicle at Hampton Road and Chippewa Avenue. The suspects were taken into custody.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.