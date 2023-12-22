Armed robbery in St. Charles leads to police pursuit, crash in St. Louis
Armed robbery suspects led police on a multi-county pursuit from St. Charles to south St. Louis City on Thursday.
The Pistons, who last won a game on Oct. 28, are just one loss shy of matching the league’s all-time record.
Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Weverse has been billing itself as the go-to destination for K-pop fans worldwide. Here's everything to know about the growing "multiverse" for K-pop music.
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy one day after a federal judge ruled he must immediately pay two Georgia election workers the $148 million defamation judgment determined by a Washington jury.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
Why does red wine have a reputation as being healthy compared to other forms of alcohol? Turns out, it may not be as good for you as you think.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Calm has returned to the market after stocks snapped a record-setting run of wins on Wednesday.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Arturia just surprise-dropped a new multi-fx plugin and it’s free for a limited time. Refract is based on unison-based sound architecture and is free until January 4, at which point it’ll cost $100.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
A report claims the 2024 Buick Envista, originally meant to hit dealers this year has been delayed until the end of 2024 and will not offer Super Cruise.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered an outage globally earlier Thursday that lasted for more than an hour. While users were able to take part in Spaces and view notifications on Twitter, tweets had vanished from timelines and profiles, leaving them unable to be seen. This was not Twitter's first outage -- the abrupt workforce cuts earlier exposed the site to more vulnerabilities and reliability issues.
Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Major League Soccer dropped its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
It's gorgeous but do you really need a luxury city runaround?