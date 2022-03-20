Armed Robbery String; Water Cuts | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into Northern California's top stories, Golden State residents should know that the state is recording the driest "wet season" — the January through March period — in at least a century, water officials said Friday.



The state's farmers and urban water customers will also be allotted less water than anticipated this year, officials announced.



"We all need to take this drought more seriously and significantly step up our water-saving efforts to help preserve our dropping storage levels and ensure we have the water we need into the summer and fall," Abel Hagekhalil, the general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, said in a statement.



From a teenager who was arrested in connection with a spree of armed robberies that happened within two days to the search for two San Ramon runaway teenagers — here are some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Police in San Francisco arrested a 17-year-old who was accused of robbing several people at gunpoint.

2 San Ramon Teens Still Missing But Are Likely In 'Good Health'

Recent sightings of two missing teen girls have prompted police to believe that they are runaways and potentially hiding out nearby.

CA Bears Open Car Door To Reach Man Eating Corned Beef: Report



Video footage showed two hungry bears opening a man's car door as he ate lunch in his car in Sierra Madre on St. Patrick's Day.

Petaluma Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Power Tools

A man reportedly stole $800 worth of power towels from a hardware store in Petaluma.

'A Terrible Cost': CA Marks 2 Years With COVID-19

Two years ago, nearly 40 million Californians were asked to stay home. Since then, COVID-19 has woven itself into the framework of society.

Fremont Man, 77, Charged With Murder In Connection With Shooting

A 77-year-old man has been accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old person in Fremont.

Possible Armed Robbery Suspect Sought In Petaluma

Authorities were searching for a man who threatened a cashier at a USA Gas in Petaluma.

JAMBAR Founder Supports Jazz Musicians, Bicycling Advocacy

The North Bay's Jennifer Maxwell is a fitness maven, drumming aficionado, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and a mom of six.

Bay Area Riders See 20-Minute Delays Due To Work On Tracks

BART said trains will be using one track between the 24th Street/Mission and Balboa Park stations.

I-80 Reopened In Contra Costa Co. After Fiery Crash

The crash occurred at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday and caused the freeway to be shut down for four hours.

Cotati-Rohnert Park Teachers Return To Work

Teachers in Sonoma County returned to their classrooms Friday, after six-day strike over increased pay.

Campbell Kids Clean Up At Trash Pickup Bike Giveaway

In more ways than one, kids cleaned up at the a combined litter pickup and bike giveaway event in Campbell Saturday.

















