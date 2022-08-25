Armed robbery suspect arrested in Graham after deputy spots car in traffic
An armed robbery suspect was arrested Wednesday in Graham after a sheriff’s deputy saw their car and made a traffic stop, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced.
According to the sheriff’s department, just before 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to an armed robbery at a cigar shop in the 18800 block of Meridian Avenue East.
When deputies arrived, the victim gave them a description of the suspect and his car. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the car.
About 45 minutes later, a deputy saw the suspect’s car in the 14400 block of Canyon Road East. By that point, deputies had reviewed surveillance video and had a specific description of the suspect.
Based on that information, the deputy driving behind the suspect could confirm that the driver was the suspect.
Deputies made a traffic stop in the 5800 block of 160th Street East and took the 19-year-old suspect into custody. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree robbery.
The sheriff’s department said he has no criminal history.
Deputies conducted a records check on the car and confirmed that it was registered to the suspect.
