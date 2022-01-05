Armed robbery suspect arrested in Grovetown

Jan. 5—A former Baldwin County resident who recently moved to Grovetown in Columbia County has been arrested as a suspect in the recent armed robbery of the Circle K Store near Lake Sinclair, local authorities say.

During the crime, a gunshot was fired into the floor behind the counter of the store.

A clerk on duty at the time of the crime was not injured.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dalmon Rasheem Parham, of the 700 block of Whispering Willow Way, Grovetown, was arrested without incident at his residence early last Thursday, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Maj. Brad King, who heads the criminal investigations division.

The arrest happened shortly after 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

King said Parham was taken into custody by officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and officers with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Parham was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault, King said. Both charges are felonies. Parham was also charged with being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.

King said the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office received several tips from the public as well as tips from local law enforcement officers indicating the identity of the suspect.

A man, described as Black with light skin, and wearing all-black clothing and a mask, walked into the store and demanded money. During the robbery, a single gunshot was fired from a gun that the robber was brandishing. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

After the robbery, the suspect fled from the store, King said. He last was seen walking around the corner of the store building.

Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office converged on the scene and began looking for the suspect, but attempts were unsuccessful.

Detective Reid White investigated the robbery and subsequent shooting at the store.

According to his arrest booking report, Parham's last job was as a truck driver.

After his arrest in Grovetown last week, Parham was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center in Appling where he was jailed. He since has been transferred to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center where he remains jailed.