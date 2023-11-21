Armed robbery suspect arrested near UT Austin
University of Texas at Austin police arrested an aggravated robbery suspect after he returned to the same store less than two hours later.
University of Texas at Austin police arrested an aggravated robbery suspect after he returned to the same store less than two hours later.
With Monday's 4-2 aggregate win, the USMNT wrapped up this two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal — and qualified for two tournaments that will offer much more applicable tests.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
After 14 years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
Texas and Oklahoma State have the most straightforward paths to the championship game.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Five of the top 11 teams in the country will compete in Hawaii this week, including Kansas, Purdue and Marquette.
Microsoft is the real winner of the OpenAI chaos that reigned over the weekend, and its rallying stock price is indicative of that. Upon the shocking news that OpenAI's board had unexpectedly fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, reportedly to due internal strife over OpenAI's direction, Microsoft stock dropped more than 2% in after-hours trading, potentially wiping out tens of millions in market value.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
There are only three Apple Watches, but each one makes it's own case for different people.
It's the cheapest iPad on the market.
Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.
The Canadian pop singer earned serious kudos — and new fans — on 'SNL'