Armed robbery suspect arrested after police chase

Police arrested a 35-year-old Lansing man Wednesday morning in connection with an armed robbery warrant and car chase that began on Interstate 96.

According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were informed about a white 2010 Toyota Tundra without a license place that fled from a Michigan State Police Metro trooper attempting a traffic stop on westbound I-96.

A deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19 traveling at a high speed. The deputy attempted a stop, but the driver fled at speeds of up to 110 mph. The vehicle exited the highway at M-59 and drove north on Latson Road, occasionally turning off its lights.

Deputies followed the vehicle down several dirt roads, the release said, before the Toyota began driving through yards near Antcliff Road and Steinacker Road. Deputies eventually found the truck unoccupied on a property near Antcliff Road and Pioneer Drive in Cohoctah Township.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found several stolen guns and a bulletproof vest inside. They searched the area, but did not locate the driver.

At about 7:30 a.m. the today, a clerk at the Mugg and Bopps convenience store at Oak Grove and Sanford roads told a Brighton trooper that a man fitting the description of the possible driver was in the restroom. Additional troopers and deputies responded to the store, where they took the man into custody without incident when he exited the toilet.

When taken into custody, police said, the man had several outstanding warrants, including for armed robbery from the Lansing Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

