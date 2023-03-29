Armed robbery suspect arrested after ramming patrol cars and brief foot pursuit in Pierce County

A man was arrested in Pierce County after ramming patrol cars in a stolen truck and attempting to run away, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 11:43 a.m. on Mar. 14, a sergeant with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department noticed a pickup truck parked in front of a home in Parkland, a “nuisance property” known for several drive-by shootings and the recovery location of several stolen vehicles.

As the sergeant discovered the truck had been stolen in Edgewood by gunpoint on Mar. 2, deputies kept an eye on the truck, eventually seeing a man get into it and drive away.

As deputies moved in to make an arrest, the man rammed two patrol cars, then jumped on a patrol car, hopping from car to car as he tried to get away.

After the short foot chase, the man was tased and taken into custody.

Inside the truck, deputies found a gun.

The 33-year-old man was booked into jail on charges of assault, obstructing, and warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and robbery.

Bail was set at $75,000.