Armed robbery suspect arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield

Jan. 30—A standoff involving an armed man in a Security-Widefield neighborhood early Monday morning has been resolved, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:20 a.m., the sheriff's office alerted residents in the area of the 100 block of Fordham Street that deputies were assisting Fountain Police for an armed barricaded suspect incident. Residents were asked to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, its reporter saw a man run from the home and attempt to jump a fence before running into a nearby yard instead. The suspect was tased and taken into custody, KKTV said.

At 6:35 a.m., the sheriff's office reported that the incident had been resolved.

A spokesperson with Fountain Police said the suspect had fled to the residence after fleeing an armed robbery reported just before 4 a.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 85 in Fountain.

No injuries were reported. Suspect information has not been released.

