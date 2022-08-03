Armed robbery suspect attempts to barter with TPD after attack

Tulsa police have made an arrest after a man was stabbed and robbed near I-44 and Peoria.

Officers were called to the area Tuesday night before 11 p.m. When they arrived, witnesses said a man walked up to the victim, attacked, and stabbed him before leaving with his bike.

The suspect, now identified as Sage Singleton, was found down the street. When officers confronted him, Singleton allegedly asked officers, “if I give you the bike, will you let me go?”

Singleton also told officers that he didn’t get far because the bike had a flat tire.

Singleton was arrested on a charge of Armed Robbery After Former Conviction of a Felony. He is being held in the Tulsa County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Video: Tulsa police arrest 2 people for stealing truck, power tools











