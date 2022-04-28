Armed robbery suspect attempts to flee from Atlanta deputies and crashes into 18-wheeler

South Fulton Police officers arrested a man accused of armed robbery after he led police on a high-speed chase.

On Monday, officers received an armed robbery call in the 3400 block of Estate Lake Drive near midnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, suspect Tyrone Morrow intentionally rammed an officer’s vehicle while fleeing the scene in a silver Ford Focus, they said.

Morrow led police on a chase after refusing to yield for a traffic stop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

After a brief pursuit, Morrow collided with a tractor-trailer when he tried to jump off the interstate onto the exit ramp, police said.

Morrow was taken into custody with minor injuries from the accident.

He was treated, released and transported to the Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault, felony fleeing and eluding, felony obstruction, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony warrants.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

IN OTHER NEWS:



















