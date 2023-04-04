Armed robbery suspect calls police days later wearing same clothes he committed crime in, police say

Clayton County Police said a man called them about an armed robbery...turns out, the caller was the armed suspected.

In an 11-minute body cam video posted on the Clayton County Police Department Facebook page, police said they were called out to the 6100 block of Old Dixie Road in Forest Park in reference to an armed robbery on Mar. 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two teenage victims told police the suspect pointed a black and teal gun at them and demanded cash from the register. The suspect left the location with almost $137 in cash.

Police said they went to neighboring businesses to get information and video as they were waiting to get surveillance footage of the incident from the location.

The body cam video shows a man, Desmond Holt, 35, speaking with police about what happened. Holt said he called the police to report someone who tried to run him over with their vehicle. He said the suspect was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a black-short sleeved shirt over it.

As Holt continued speaking with officers, they noticed changes in the details of his story.

After a couple days of investigating and watching surveillance video, the officer was able to asses the characteristics of the suspect.

On Mar. 28 around 5 a.m., someone called officers out to Old Dixie Way about another armed robbery, which was near the previous one. When dispatched the description of the suspect, the officer recognized the description of the teal gun which was mentioned in the previous robbery.

When officers arrived to the scene, they recognized the caller was Holt, who claimed to have been robbed. Police said Holt told how the robbery took place and what items were taken from him.

However, officers said Holt was wearing the exact same clothing the suspect was wearing in the surveillance video from the armed robbery days prior.

TRENDING STORIES:

Story continues

Officers stepped away from Holt and were working to piece together information.

In the body cam video around the nine minute mark, the caption states that Holt never admitted to robbing the Subway, but he did admit to “having thoughts about robbing the Subway.”

Police said Holt was detained based on evidence gathered.

Officers eventually recovered the gun used in both robbery’s in a hotel where Holt was.

Holt was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: