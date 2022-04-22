Armed robbery suspect caught

Apr. 21—Gregory Todd Allen, 42, of Elkmont, is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center charged with the early morning armed robbery of a Salem business. No bond has been set at this time.

At 8:57 A.M. Thursday morning, April 21, Limestone County Sheriff's Dispatch received a call for an armed robbery in the 28000 block of Hwy 99 in the Salem community. Upon arrival, deputies determined an armed robbery had occurred.

"The suspect entered the business and demanded items from the clerk. The offender indicated to the clerk that he was armed," the LCSO said.

Deputies gave a description of the suspect to responding units and setup a perimeter as investigators responded to the scene. Reserve Deputy Blake Allison spotted the offender crossing Hwy 99 in the 27000 Block, approximately 1.5 miles south of the scene. Deputy Allison and Lieutenant Investigator Jay Stinnett took Allen into custody without incident.

Allen, who was still in possession of the items stolen during the robbery, has been charged with first-degree robbery.

"I want to commend the responding deputies and investigators that quickly located and arrested this alleged offender," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.