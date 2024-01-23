Armed robbery suspect crashes into school bus after stealing $5K, Marietta police say

An armed robbery suspect was arrested in Cobb County Tuesday after a police chase that ended in a crash.

According to Marietta police, a woman met a man to buy his car.

When the woman took out an envelope filled with $5,000, the suspect held a screwdriver to her throat and demanded the envelope.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He then took off in the car.

During his escape, police say he side-swiped a school bus on Cobb Parkway near Franklin Drive.

The suspect left his car after the crash and police caught up to him, placing him under arrest.

He has not yet been identified.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District told Channel 2 Action News:

“This afternoon, one of our buses was struck by another vehicle while transporting students home. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, and after a brief delay, students completed their trip home on another bus.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Marietta police said that due to the suspect crashing into the bus, he will have to be medically cleared at a hospital before being booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center this evening.

Warrants will be issued on the suspect for separate crimes in both Marietta and Cobb County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: