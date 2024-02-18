Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after being shot by police officer in Shawnee

A person suspected of robbing a Shawnee gas station is in critical condition after a police officer shot them.

Police received a call about someone shooting a firearm from a truck on K-7 Highway and responded to a robbery around 11 a.m. at a QuikTrip in the 20600 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway, according to a post on X from the Shawnee Police Department.

When they arrived, officers were told shots were being fired inside the gas station. An officer shot the armed suspect, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Officers are not seeking other suspects.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Shawnee police did not release further information on the incident.