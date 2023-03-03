Armed robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit, Dunwoody police say

A suspect was arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Friday.

Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News early Friday morning that officers received reports of a vehicle involved in an armed robbery in John’s Creek.

When officers located the vehicle, they attempted to stop it, but the driver fled.

After a brief chase, authorities said the vehicle crashed on Carver Road.

The suspect was detained by Dunwoody police but was taken into custody by John’s Creek detectives.

Authorities have not identified the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Details regarding the armed robbery have not been released.

