Armed robbery suspect fatally shot in Ardmore by witness was also suspect in Athens robbery

Nov. 16—A Pennsylvania man shot and killed following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Ardmore on Monday night was also a suspect in an Athens robbery earlier in the day, according to authorities.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a news release that James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot by a bystander who witnessed the armed robbery at a store in the 26000 block of Ardmore's Main Street.

The Sheriff's Office reported that Henry was armed with a handgun and ordered the Ardmore store's clerk to give him money. When Henry exited the store with the money, the witness outside of the store, who legally had a weapon, told Henry to drop his gun. When Henry did not comply and pointed his weapon at the witness, the witness shot him, the report said.

First responders arrived but could not save Henry's life, according to the Sheriff's Office. The robbery occurred about 8:20 p.m., the report said.

Limestone Coroner Mike West said Henry died from multiple gunshot wounds. He pronounced Henry dead at 8:50 p.m. and sent the body to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The report said Henry was a suspect in a robbery at the Circle K on U.S. 31 in Athens earlier that day. Authorities obtained a description of the offender and his vehicle from that incident.

The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation money stolen in both robberies was recovered.

Ardmore police and Athens police also worked the robberies.

The investigation remains active. Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be presented to a Limestone County grand jury, the Sheriff's Office said.

