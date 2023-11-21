Armed robbery suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting, Rock Hill police say

An armed robbery suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Rock Hill, police said.

Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department canvassed the crime scene at a shopping center at Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road.

BREAKING | Large @rockhillpd presence at shopping center near the intersection of Herlong and Ebenezer Ave’s. There are several evidence markers on the ground. Working to learn more. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/doXi9NfOpC — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) November 21, 2023

The suspect’s hand was injured during the shooting. The person was being treated after the incident.

No officers were injured.

There is no threat to the public, and police said to avoid the area during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

