Armed robbery suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting, Rock Hill police say
An armed robbery suspect was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Rock Hill, police said.
Investigators with the Rock Hill Police Department canvassed the crime scene at a shopping center at Herlong Avenue and Ebenezer Road.
BREAKING | Large @rockhillpd presence at shopping center near the intersection of Herlong and Ebenezer Ave’s. There are several evidence markers on the ground. Working to learn more. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/doXi9NfOpC
— Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) November 21, 2023
The suspect’s hand was injured during the shooting. The person was being treated after the incident.
No officers were injured.
2 charged in Rock Hill shooting after ‘misidentifying’ the 4 victims, police say
There is no threat to the public, and police said to avoid the area during the investigation.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Rock Hill mother gets 30 years for killing disabled daughter