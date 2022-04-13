Armed robbery suspect killed in Tucson police shooting identified

Officials have identified an armed robbery suspect who was fatally shot by Tucson police last week as 32-year-old Joshua King.

Police received a 911 call at around 11 a.m. on April 3 reporting an armed robbery at a Best Buy near Broadway Boulevard and Wilmont Road. Officials say a security guard attempted to stop King after noticing him shoplifting. King pulled out a handgun before walking out of the store.

A short time later, police say a SunTran driver noticed a man matching King’s description near Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road at around 11:45 a.m. and alerted officers who later found him near Broadway Boulevard and Prudence Road pointing a handgun indiscriminately.

An officer ordered King to drop the handgun, then shot at him as did a responding police sergeant.

Police say King fled between two businesses before going back and returning fire at police. King then ran behind a business and shot at a bystander before a third officer confronted King and the two exchanged fire with the officer striking King.

Police began life-saving measures on King before he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers who fired their weapons were identified as Sergeant Armando Olivas, Officer Richard Valentine and Officer Antonio Apodaca, who are department veterans of 19 years, one year and eight years respectively.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is leading the criminal investigation into the shooting while the Tucson Police Department is investigating whether the officers followed department policy.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Joshua King identified as robbery suspect killed by Tucson police