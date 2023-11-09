Armed robbery suspect led Lebanon police on chase, with crash that injured resident: DA

A 32-year-old Lebanon man stole a car at gunpoint and led Lebanon City Police officers on a lengthy chase that hurt at least one other individual, officials say.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Brandywine Street for a report of gunshots. With the assistance of the public, officers were able to identify the suspect as Cesar Wilkins Romero-Colon.

"The victim reported he was told by (Romero-Colon) to empty his pockets as the subject displayed a black in color handgun," Lebanon City Police said in a news release. "The victim then ran from the scene. The victim reported hearing a gunshot as he ran from the suspect."

Romero-Colon fled on a bicycle before police arrived on scene.

At 2:59 p.m., police responded to the area of 511 N. 2nd St. for a report of a motor vehicle theft. There they located a second victim who reported the theft of a 2005 Dodge Caravan.

"The victim reported leaving his vehicle unattended and when he returned it was being operated by the suspect," police said. "The victim approached the suspect who stated 'Don't get to close or I will shoot you' and pointed a handgun at the victim."

South Lebanon Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the area of 3rd Avenue and East Cumberland. Officials said Romero-Colon then fled the wrong way down Route 422 weaving in and out of traffic, with police following to take him into custody.

As Romero-Colon drove the stole vehicle to the intersection of Narrows Drive and Route 422 in South Lebanon Township, he crashed directly into another car, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney's office.

The victim sustained serious injury and was taken from the scene via ambulance. Officials said the victim is expected to survive.

"After he caused the crash, Colon lost control of his stolen vehicle," the DA's office said in a news release Thursday. "The car rolled and skidded before it came to rest in a field adjacent to the oncoming lane of traffic."

Colon exited the vehicle, then fled on foot through the field and directly onto Route 422, where officials said he tried to carjack another vehicle.

A Lebanon City Police Department officer got out of his vehicle and commanded Colon to surrender. Officials said he brandished a firearm and attempted to steal the police vehicle.

"In response to the officer's actions, the armed suspect turned and confronted the officer at the driver's door of the police cruiser," Lebanon City Police said. "The armed suspect attempted to gain control of the officer and the police cruiser. The officer was successful in defending themselves from the attack. Additionally the officer remained in control of the police cruiser and maneuvered it away from the suspect."

Officials said that as Colon's was attempting to take the police car, a South Lebanon Police Department officer approached him and fired two gunshots at Colon.

"The suspect submitted to police thereafter; police took Colon into custody without incident," officials said.

Police said Colon was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest. Officials said the handgun was loaded with a round chambered.

Officials have not named the victim who was injured in Tuesday's crash.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said the county is thankful that no officer was hurt in the incident, and offered prayers for the victim injured in the car crash.

"Cesar Colon risked the lives of multiple people within Lebanon County," she said. "He committed crime after crime with a stole handgun; he valued no life besides his own."

Colon has been charged with multiple counts of felony robbery, aggravated assault on police, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a license and flight from police.

"We are not Philadelphia or Chicago. If you attack our residents, if you attack our police, we will prevail," Graf said. "I intend to handle Colon's charges and trial personally."

Colon remains in custody at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to post $1 million bail set by Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna. Colon has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Maria Dissinger.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau at 717-228-4403, Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

