Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in gunfight inside Frankford shop: officials

FRANKFORD - A gunfight during an attempted robbery at a Frankford pizza shop killed one of the suspects.

Officials say two men walked into George’s Pizza on the 5300 block of Oxford Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday, with guns and attempted to rob the shop.

At that point, a gunfight began. One of the suspects was shot multiple times in his upper body and died at the scene.

The second suspect was said to have fled on foot.

Nothing was stolen from the shop, authorities stated, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are actively investigating the incident and recovered two weapons at the scene.

