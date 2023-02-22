Armed robbery suspect sought in northeast Colorado Springs

Feb. 21—A suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store Monday near 3800 Maizeland Road in northeast Colorado Springs is still at large, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers in the Stetson Hills division received reports of a man with a gun at a local convenience store.

Police said the man entered the store with a gun and stole items, and money from the cash register. Police were unable to locate the suspect in the area, according to the department.