Armed robbery suspect sought by police

Feb. 23—Police are seeking information on an armed robbery suspect who robbed Benge's Grocery off KY 229, nine miles south of London on Saturday night.

Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that a man entered the store around 11 p.m. on Feb. 18, armed with a gun, and left the store in a black SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The vehicle was caught on video as it left the store. The suspect was identified as a black male.

Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo said members of the Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police searched for the vehicle after the robbery but have been unable to locate it.

"We can say the vehicle headed toward Knox County," he said. "The man was wearing clothing that hid his identity — he had a cover over his face, a mask like the COVID masks, and his hands were covered."

While the search by law enforcement officials has continued over the past week, attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

Now the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600, through their Facebook page, through their new app or by emailing g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information will be kept confidential.