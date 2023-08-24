Armed robbery suspect sought by Tarentum police
Tarentum police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday afternoon.
The crime happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Corbet Street area, according to the department. The department released a photo of the alleged suspect, who was wearing all black with a green and brown face mask, sunglasses and a baseball hat with an orange bill.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 412-473-3056.
