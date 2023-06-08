Armed robbery suspect in stable condition at Indy hospital

Jun. 8—ANDERSON — The suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday is listed in serious but stable condition following a vehicle pursuit.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department said Shaunquale J. Miller, 36, of Indianapolis, is the suspect in the armed robbery at the Save-On Liquor store in the 1400 block of Broadway.

McKnight said Miller will remain in police custody during his recovery time at the hospital.

Miller is charged with resisting law enforcement and auto theft.

Police were dispatched to the store at 6:06 p.m. after Miller was reported to have entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, Miller fled the scene in a silver vehicle, police said.

The Indiana State Police assisted Anderson police in pursuit in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69. Madison County Sheriff's deputies were also involved in the pursuit.

INDOT cameras showed police cars with emergency lights activated chasing a silver car south on I-69 near Pendleton just before 6:30 p.m.

The car driven by the suspect swerved near the 212-mile marker to pass a vehicle and nearly left the road.

About 20 miles south of Anderson, near the 207-mile marker, the suspect lost control and struck the guardrail, flipping the car into the median.

Miller was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found Miller lying face down on the road after the accident.

Officers recovered a wad of U.S. currency shoved into Miller's pockets. A black bb gun and two bottles of champagne were recovered from the vehicle.

The car Miller was driving was reported stolen in Texas.

The investigation into the robbery and crash are ongoing.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury found Miller not guilty during a 2021 trial on charges of armed robbery, confinement and intimidation.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.