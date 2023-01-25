Armed robbery suspect taken into custody at motel nearly 4 miles away from bank

A man accused of robbing a Gainesville bank Tuesday morning was arrested.

On Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., police said a man went into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road and held a gun while demanding money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear how much money he ran away with.

Gainesville police said on Wednesday that 36-year-old David Brian Ross was arrested at a Motel 6 on Monroe Drive in Gainesville overnight.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Motel 6 where Ross was taken into custody 3.5 miles away from the bank he robbed.

Ross is charged with robbery and theft by taking. He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We appreciate the help of the public and their willingness to provide us with the much-needed information to solve this case,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: