Armed robbery suspects fire at Bothell officer; 1 arrested, 2 last seen in Shoreline

Police are searching for two of three armed robbery suspects who shot at a Bothell police officer during a chase early Wednesday.

The suspects are wanted for some armed robberies in Bellevue that happened earlier Wednesday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended in Shoreline, where the suspects’ abandoned their car at 180th and Sunnyside.

One suspect has been arrested.

Police officers and deputies have set up a perimeter in the area. There is a large police response, and a K-9 unit and a drone are being used to search for the two other suspects.

This story is developing.