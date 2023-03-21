Armed robbery suspects sought by police

Mar. 21—SOUTH LAUREL — An early morning robbery in southern Laurel County on Friday has law enforcement officials seeking the public's help.

According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the robbery took place at Spur Station #6 off Hwy. 770 around 4:40 a.m. There are multiple suspects who left the scene in a black 1992 Ford pickup truck.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a black jacket with a dark hoodie and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is a male wearing a blue hoodie, while the third person is a male wearing a camo jacket.

Anyone who can identify any of the persons is urged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600, personal message the Laurel County Sheriff's Facebook page or use the Sheriff's Office app from a cell phone or email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Any information will remain confidential.