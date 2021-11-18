Armed robbery at Tacoma Mall sparks reports of shooting; police say it was false alarm

An armed robbery Tuesday at a Tacoma Mall jewelry store led to 911 callers reporting gunfire. Police said what shoppers actually heard was the robber smashing glass cases.

Tacoma Police Department officers were called at noon to the mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street. Employees called police to report their store had just been robbed at gunpoint, TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said.

Soon after, Haddow said, police began receiving calls of shots fired inside the mall. Police soon learned that was false. Haddow said callers mistook the sound of glass breaking for gunshots.

Police said a man who appeared to be in his 20s walked into the store and pointed a gun at employees, then smashed a glass case containing jewelry. Haddow said the man got away with gold chains and then left the mall in a vehicle.

No one has not been arrested. Police are continuing to investigate.

Initial fears of mall shooting in Puyallup reveal a scary ploy to create a diversion